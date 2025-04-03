Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Nomura to HSBC: What top brokerages say on US tariff move targeting India

Nomura to HSBC: What top brokerages say on US tariff move targeting India

Trump's 26% tariff on India rattles sectors from IT to autos; brokerages flag risks to growth, trade talks, and policy outlook

Trump tariffs
Premium

US President Donald Trump shows a chart of countries imposing tariffs on the US and the new levies on those countries at the White House. (Screengrab from video by White House)

Samie Modak
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and even higher duties on dozens of other countries. The sweeping global tariffs are expected to upend global trends and adversely impact several domestic sectors, from information technology to automobiles. Here are key takes from leading brokerages:
 
Nomura: We think this is a clear risk-negative event for Asian stocks, and we do not see it as a market “clearing event,” which some market participants were hoping for. The repercussions of tariffs will likely be felt on the US inflation and growth outlook over the
Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Brokerages

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon