Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Not just China, all PLI-led visas being fast-tracked: Piyush Goyal

On 100-day agenda, Goyal said the commerce department and DPIIT were still working on it and it was a "work in progress"

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Shreya Nandi Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is expediting visa-related issues to bring technicians to India from any country, not just China, as and when required, to ensure the smooth implementation of the flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

“If those under the PLI scheme need to get their equipment installed, we try to expedite the ability to get technicians into India from any country, whichever it may be,” Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Business Standard in an interview.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Goyal’s response comes against the backdrop of the industry seeking government intervention in resolving visa-processing delays related to Chinese vendors involved in manufacturing projects.

Companies have been facing productivity issues due to visa hurdles in areas ranging from component manufacturing to installation or repair of machinery, especially under the PLI scheme. Several ministries and government departments have been addressing the outstanding visa-related issues pertaining to experts and technicians from China with the Ministry of External Affairs. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has also been coordinating matters with the external affairs ministry.

Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been working towards finalising a standard operating procedure to streamline the process to apply for Indian business visas under PLI schemes. 

More From This Section

Three years after India declared to become ‘Net Zero’ economy by 2070, policy design for achieving the same has kickstarted with the Niti Ayog forming dedicated multi-sectoral committees to prepare a transition plan which will help achieve the zero-c

India takes first steps to meet 2070 net-zero goal, Niti Aayog forms panels

Premiumgoods train

Forged wheel import holdup: Railways asks SAIL to boost output amid crisis

EPFO

EPFO gross new members addition dips 4% to 10.9 mn in 2023-24: MoSPI report

gst

How successful GST has been after seven years since being implemented?

Ravi Agrawal

IRS officer Ravi Agrawal appointed new CBDT chief, to succeed Nitin Gupta


The scheme covers 14 sectors, including mobile phones, drones, white goods, telecommunications, textiles, automotive, pharmaceutical drugs, among others.

Delays in visa-related issues have affected the PLI scheme in sectors such as solar PV modules, speciality steel, and white goods. 

With the Rs 1.97 trillion PLI scheme, the Centre aims to make India a manufacturing powerhouse, improve the cost competitiveness of locally produced goods, create employment opportunities, and curb cheap imports.

Other issues

As far as the 100-day agenda of the National Democratic Alliance-led government’s third term is concerned, Goyal said the commerce department and DPIIT were still working on it and it was a “work in progress”.

“As it gets finalised, we will be sharing it with you,” he said, adding that the signing of free trade agreements (FTAs) was not a part of any agenda since it was an ongoing process. India is currently negotiating an FTA with a bunch of nations, including Oman, Peru, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

“As I said earlier, we never put in those bracketed timelines. They allow it to be discussed, negotiated properly at length, and we never input any timeline to negotiations,” Goyal said.

Regarding the long-pending e-commerce policy, the minister said the government had not yet got down to looking at this issue specifically.

“As far as quick commerce is concerned, unless they’re breaking or flouting any FDI laws, I don’t think the government has any reason to look at that. It is only when somebody is not adhering to the letter and spirit of the law that we take a look at it,” he added.

Also Read

All eyes on Nitish Kumar

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working prez, seeks special package for Bihar

PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju greet Om Birla after being elected as the Speaker of the House of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 26, 2024

NDA candidate Om Birla elected as Lok Sabha Speaker for second time

Parliament, New parliament building

LS Speaker poll: Om Birla vs K Suresh - a fight for dominance. Key updates

Congress MP K Suresh (left) and BJP MP Om Birla (Photo: PTI)

LS set for first Speaker seat contest since 1976; NDA fields Om Birla

New Parliament, 18th lok sabha, rajya sabha

LS Speaker election: BJP begins consultations, Oppn too weighs options

Topics : National Democratic Alliance PLI scheme Jobs in Manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon