Notifying new telecom rules targeted by DoT for first 100 days: Officials

Unlike auctions, administrative allocation of spectrum will allow multiple operators to use a particular band of spectrum | Representative Picture

The updated 100-day agenda of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will focus on implementing key departmental rules to administer the landmark Telecom Act, 2023, officials said. Until such notifications are issued, large parts of the Act remain unimplementable.

The rules relate to spectrum allotment, including satellite communications, for which the terms of reference (ToR) are being drafted. Subsequently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will begin new consultations on the matter.

"The idea is to frame the ToR quickly, so that TRAI can begin its consultations with industry stakeholders. A lot of work on this has already been done. It will