Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Notifying new telecom rules targeted by DoT for first 100 days: Officials

Terms of reference for satellite spectrum allocation, processes for data interception in the works

telecom spectrum
Premium

Unlike auctions, administrative allocation of spectrum will allow multiple operators to use a particular band of spectrum | Representative Picture

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The updated 100-day agenda of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will focus on implementing key departmental rules to administer the landmark Telecom Act, 2023, officials said. Until such notifications are issued, large parts of the Act remain unimplementable.

The rules relate to spectrum allotment, including satellite communications, for which the terms of reference (ToR) are being drafted. Subsequently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will begin new consultations on the matter.

"The idea is to frame the ToR quickly, so that TRAI can begin its consultations with industry stakeholders. A lot of work on this has already been done. It will
Topics : Department of Telecommunications Department of Telecom spectrum allocation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon