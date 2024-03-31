Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Now, artificial intelligence to help spread access to govt schemes

Beneficiaries will be prompted to join other schemes on meeting criteria

artificial intelligence machine learning
Premium

Representative Picture

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is planning to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to spread the reach of government schemes.

It has prepared a blueprint for the next phase of accelerated digitisation of public services by powering it with AI to help citizens find government schemes they are entitled to.
 
Currently, citizens can access details of only the schemes they have signed up for. “The vision now is to enable citizens to discover what other schemes they are entitled to,” said a senior official of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), adding that this was consistent with the “overall idea to have a

Also Read

ToneTag launches CUSP for digital payments, contactless tokenised cards

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Interim Budget: Fiscal consolidation hits 26 of 37 welfare schemes in FY24

Post office deposit to provident fund: All about small savings schemes

RBI's journey of 90 years: The building of India's financial fortress

FY25 likely to witness close to 7% economic growth, but risks remain

Key indicators suggest economy remains buoyant at end of FY24: NCAER

CBIC notifies guidelines for GST investigation, prior approval for big cos

443 infrastructure projects hit by cost overrun of Rs 4.92 trillion in Feb

Topics : Artificial intelligence government of India government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon