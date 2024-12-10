NSO to kickstart next edition of 'Debt and Investment Survey' in 2026

Business Standard
In rural India, 17.8 per cent households were indebted to institutional credit agencies against 14.5 per cent households in urban India

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 10 2024

The National Statistical Office (NSO) is slated to kickstart the next round of “All India Debt and Investment Survey (AIDIS)” in 2026, after the surveys on health, travel and tourism expenditure are completed as part of the 80th National Sample Survey (NSS) round next year, official sources said.
 
“We will soon have discussions regarding the survey in 2025 and a decision on the schedules is expected to be made. Thereafter, the survey may be started in 2026. However, it is all at a very primary stage, and the process will take some time before the final results are made available,”
