Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / OIS rates spike in Oct on geopolitical tension, spread with G-sec narrows

OIS rates spike in Oct on geopolitical tension, spread with G-sec narrows

OIS rates are a crucial indicator reflecting expectations for interest rate changes, and they are the principal tool for hedging interest rate risk in India

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overnight index swap (OIS) rates have been soaring in October due to the rise in US Treasury yields and on the expectations of delayed rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India’s rate setting panel, said dealers.

OIS rates are a crucial indicator reflecting expectations for interest rate changes, and it is the principal tool for hedging interest rate risk in India.

The spread between the 5-year OIS rate and the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has narrowed by 8 basis points in the same period.

The 5-year OIS rate has risen by 10 basis
Topics : Treasury gains RBI monetary policy interest rate

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon