OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

State oil marketing companies (OMCs) have made up for losses and can be expected to lower petrol and diesel pump prices, said a top official of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.
"Not only have the OMCs had a good quarter (Q4 FY23), they will have another good quarter (Q1 FY24). If this happens, then you are within the bounds of what is legitimate to ask them to reduce prices. I do expect they will pass on some of the benefits," the official told the press at the sidelines of an industry event in Delhi on Wednesday.
However, top officials of OMCs present at the press briefing disagreed with the view. They argued their companies are yet to make up for the losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or