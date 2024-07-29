Business Standard
On the table: Fitment panel working on 2 sets of 3-slab GST structure

The panel is working on two options to keep prices of essential goods in check

GST
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shrimi Choudhary NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
The fitment panel under the Goods and Services Tax Council is discussing two options to replace the current four-slab rate structure for making its proposal to a group of ministers (GoM) tasked with recommending changes towards GST rationalisation. Both options seek to ensure that there is no adverse impact on the prices of essential goods for mass consumption. 

Of the two rate structures on the table, one suggests tax slabs of 8 per cent, 16 per cent, and 24 per cent. The other proposes tax slabs at 9 per cent, 18 per cent, and 27 per cent.

Both scenarios

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 11:34 PM IST







