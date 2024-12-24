One Nation, One Election bill could give ECI say over Assemblies' terms

If and when it becomes law, the proposed 129th Constitution Amendment – popularly known as the ‘One Nation One Election’ law – which seeks to pave the way for simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies will bestow substantial powers upon the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Amendment bill has currently been referred to a joint committee of Parliament for further deliberations.

By way to the amendment, the government, in its effort to ensure simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, will effectively confer more powers on the ECI.

For example, the bill