Russia and Switzerland outliers amid contracting imports, shows data

Rupee hits all-time closing low of 83.27 to dollar amid rise in oil prices

Outward remittances dropped about 40% in July to $2.36 bn: RBI data

Economy gaining strength, inflation to slide further in Sept: RBI report

Inflows into gold ETF hit 16-month high at Rs 1,028 crore in August

Can it look beyond BFSI? US banking crisis threatened to create a domino

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Even as merchandise imports into the country decreased 12 per cent during the first five months this financial year, among the top 10 sources there was growth in supply only

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com