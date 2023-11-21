Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Opec+ ambitions for India oil market clash with clean energy goals

India's dependence on imported oil has only grown in the past decade to over 85 per cent of its needs

crude oil
Premium

S Dinakar
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
The world’s top petroleum suppliers say that India’s thirst for oil will not be satiated any time soon, even as the country walks a tightrope between promoting clean fuel and consuming oil. In the process, India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is getting boxed in between its ambitions to be one of the world’s biggest consumers of commodities which fuels growth and reconciling to its status as one of the world’s most polluted nations.

The question that now faces India is how will a humongous need for oil square up against an equally aggressive energy transition programme, or match up to an Aatmanirbharta approach to growth — an impossible task when it comes to producing oil & gas locally.
 
India’s

Also Read

Clean energy a $2 trillion opportunity for RIL: Bernstein report

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

Primary energy demand in India will more than double by 2045: Opec

Americans are pulling cash from their retirement savings to pay bills

Have sufficient stocks of pulse to cool down prices, says Centre

Govt aims to reduce short-term debt, increase external debt by FY25

25 inland waterways projects worth Rs 1,100 crore for Northeast: Sonowal

India's FDI equity inflows contracts 24% $20.5 billion in H1 FY24

Topics : OPEC OPEC oil deal clean energy Clean energy development

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon