Our govt works very closely with India to reduce trade barriers: Southwell

Exports of Australian premium agricultural products to India have increased 59 per cent since the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) or the interim trade deal came into force over two years ago, John Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner at Australian Trade and Investment Commission, told Shreya Nandi in an interview in New Delhi. Edited excerpts:

India-Australia ECTA has been in place for over two years, how has agriculture trade performed since then?

It's been successful for both countries, not just for Australian exports to India but also for Indian exports to Australia. From Australia to India, we’ve seen