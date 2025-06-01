Over 50% agricultural households rely on non-farm income, says survey

As farming becomes uncertain due to market fluctuations and the volatile environment, agricultural households are turning to non-farm income sources, said a working paper by think tank People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) on Sunday.

The working paper titled ‘Reimagining Annadata Households and Their Livelihoods Beyond the Farm’ showed that around 52 per cent of agricultural households earn additional income from non-agricultural activities.

“This trend towards diversification which provides them with more financial resilience is crucial for reducing the risks associated with agricultural income, which can be highly unstable. This is due to factors such as price volatility, weather