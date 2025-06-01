Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Over 50% agricultural households rely on non-farm income, says survey

Over 50% agricultural households rely on non-farm income, says survey

Meanwhile, in states like Arunachal Pradesh, 82 per cent agricultural households still report farming as their sole source of income

Overall, the working paper projects an agricultural household income of ₹7.31 lakh annually in 2024-25

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

As farming becomes uncertain due to market fluctuations and the volatile environment, agricultural households are turning to non-farm income sources, said a working paper by think tank People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) on Sunday.
 
The working paper titled ‘Reimagining Annadata Households and Their Livelihoods Beyond the Farm’ showed that around 52 per cent of agricultural households earn additional income from non-agricultural activities.
 
“This trend towards diversification which provides them with more financial resilience is crucial for reducing the risks associated with agricultural income, which can be highly unstable. This is due to factors such as price volatility, weather
