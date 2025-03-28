PAC flags ITC discrepancies amounting to Rs 16,622 crore in FY21

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has flagged massive discrepancies in input tax credit (ITC) reporting, with mismatches between monthly (GSTR-3B) and annual (GSTR-9) Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns.

The committee’s nineteenth report on the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)’s compliance audit reveals that over 33,381 GST returns between 2017 and 2021 had inconsistencies, with a Rs 16,622 crore gap in ITC claims in FY21 alone.

The PAC said the inconsistencies highlight serious inefficiencies in the GST system’s data validation and reconciliation processes, as GSTR-9 is auto-populated from GSTR-3B. The committee strongly criticised the government, stating that