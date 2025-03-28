Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / PAC flags ITC discrepancies amounting to Rs 16,622 crore in FY21

PAC flags ITC discrepancies amounting to Rs 16,622 crore in FY21

The PAC said the inconsistencies highlight serious inefficiencies in the GST system's data validation and reconciliation processes, as GSTR-9 is auto-populated from GSTR-3B

Tax
Premium

The ministry also clarified that "ITC accounting or liability accounting is done as a continuous ledger, meaning any monthly return can include ITC from the past financial year"

Monika Yadav
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has flagged massive discrepancies in input tax credit (ITC) reporting, with mismatches between monthly (GSTR-3B) and annual (GSTR-9) Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns.
 
The committee’s nineteenth report on the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)’s compliance audit reveals that over 33,381 GST returns between 2017 and 2021 had inconsistencies, with a Rs 16,622 crore gap in ITC claims in FY21 alone.
 
The PAC said the inconsistencies highlight serious inefficiencies in the GST system’s data validation and reconciliation processes, as GSTR-9 is auto-populated from GSTR-3B. The committee strongly criticised the government, stating that
Topics : input tax credit Public Accounts Committee GST

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon