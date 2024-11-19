PLI scheme subsidy payouts to eligible companies remain in the slow lane

The pace of subsidy payout to eligible companies under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme continues to remain in the slow lane even as the government’s flagship scheme to boost manufacturing entered its fourth year in the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25).

The government has disbursed close to Rs 4,000 crore or around a fourth of its annual subsidy payment estimate to the eligible beneficiaries under the 14 PLI schemes, a person aware of the matter said.

According to the government’s internal estimates and calculations, subsidy or incentive payout under the PLI scheme is expected to be Rs 15,000 crore during FY25.