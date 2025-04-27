Monday, April 28, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam terror attack may weigh on Jammu and Kashmir investment boom

This marked the second-highest jump across states in a year that saw overall new investment plans in the country rise by 25.35 per cent to ₹44.15 trillion

Srinagar: People hold placards in solidarity with victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, during a protest by Kashmiri Pandits, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

The April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam may not only dampen record tourist inflows into Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) but also dent its rising tide of investments, with fresh planned outlays clocking their highest ever tally  in 2024-25. The value of new investment projects in J&K hit ₹31,644 crore in FY25, a 328.4 per cent year-on- year rise, according to data compiled for Business Standard by Projects Today, which tracks new and ongoing investment projects in India since 2000. 
 
This marked the second-highest jump across states in a year that saw overall new investment plans in the country rise by
