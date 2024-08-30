Business Standard
Panel headed by V K Gupta to simplify decades-old direct tax laws

More than 90 sections seen redundant; panel in line with Budget promise of comprehensive review

Shrimi Choudhary NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

The revenue department in the finance ministry has formed a panel headed by V K Gupta, chief commissioner of income-tax (I-T), to simplify the decades-old I-T Act.

In its preliminary discussions, the panel focused on rationalising exemptions, raising the computation methods to global standards, and making the appeals system less cumbersome.

During discussions over the past few days and supervised by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal, it emerged that more than 90 Sections of the 1961 law have lost their relevance, officials privy to the deliberations told Business Standard.

“This (redundant Sections) is especially in the

