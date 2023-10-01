20% export duty woes: Parboiled rice exports fall over 80% in a month

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs
Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases
Centre imposes 20% export duty on parboiled rice; MEP on basmati rice
Centre bans export of non-basmati white rice to boost domestic supply
US, EU criticise India's rice export ban, request immediate resumption
Odisha's GST collections rose by 12.85% to Rs 4,249 cr in September
GST mop-up crosses Rs 1.6 trillion mark for fourth time this year
Punjab has received over Rs 50,000 crore investments in 18 months: CM Mann
Explained: The curious case of Mysore-based Bank Note Paper Mill India
As new 28% GST on online gaming takes off, gamers brace for impact