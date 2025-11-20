Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal to convene the Board of Trade to assess US tariff hit

Piyush Goyal to convene the Board of Trade to assess US tariff hit

Piyush Goyal will review export challenges, logistics gaps and trade deal gains as industry seeks clarity on the new Export Promotion Mission

The BoT will bring together senior officials from the Centre and states, along with major industry bodies, to outline responses to growing external headwinds, according to people familiar with the matter. The previous meeting was held in Mumbai in September 2024.

Monika YadavShreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair a meeting of the Board of Trade (BoT) — the apex advisory body on trade policy — on November 25, as the government looks to assess the fallout of the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India’s exports.
The meeting, taking place after a gap of more than a year, is expected to review issues that continue to shape export competitiveness: improving logistics efficiency, reducing compliance costs, leveraging new free trade agreements for market diversification, and strengthening the Districts as Export Hubs initiative. 
