Piyush Goyal to convene the Board of Trade to assess US tariff hit

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will chair a meeting of the Board of Trade (BoT) — the apex advisory body on trade policy — on November 25, as the government looks to assess the fallout of the US imposing a 50 per cent tariff on India’s exports.

The meeting, taking place after a gap of more than a year, is expected to review issues that continue to shape export competitiveness: improving logistics efficiency, reducing compliance costs, leveraging new free trade agreements for market diversification, and strengthening the Districts as Export Hubs initiative.

