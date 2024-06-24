PLI scheme review committee raises concern over delays in payments

A high-level government committee has raised concern over continued delays in payment to companies in the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Business Standard has learnt.

The committee has called for “corrective steps” across departments for smooth implementation of the Centre’s flagship scheme to boost domestic manufacturing. The government had allocated Rs 1.97 trillion for 14 PLI schemes three years ago in sectors as diverse as mobiles, drones, solar, telecom, textile, and automobiles. As of December 2023, investment worth Rs 1.06 trillion has been made and nearly 500,000 jobs created, according to government data.

The committee, tasked with reviewing PLI schemes,