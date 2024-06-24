Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PLI scheme review committee raises concern over delays in payments

Calls for improved scrutiny to block instances of wrongful claims

A high-level government committee has raised concern over continued delays in payment to companies in the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Business Standard has learnt. PSU
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Shreya JaiShreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A high-level government committee has raised concern over continued delays in payment to companies in the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, Business Standard has learnt.

The committee has called for “corrective steps” across departments for smooth implementation of the Centre’s flagship scheme to boost domestic manufacturing. The government had allocated Rs 1.97 trillion for 14 PLI schemes three years ago in sectors as diverse as mobiles, drones, solar, telecom, textile, and automobiles. As of December 2023, investment worth Rs 1.06 trillion has been made and nearly 500,000 jobs created, according to government data.

The committee, tasked with reviewing PLI schemes,
Topics : PLI scheme DPIIT Niti Aayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 12:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon