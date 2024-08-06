Business Standard
Plugging the gap: Will upgrading 1,000 ITIs solve the skilling challenge?

As India upgrades 1,000 ITIs under a new government initiative, questions remain about whether these efforts will be enough to address the skill gap and improve employability among the youth

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Twenty-year-old Aravind isn't elated as he collects his certificate from the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in West Delhi. His sense of despondency is shared by his classmates who have also come to collect their certificates.

“I completed my mechanical trade last year, yet I have not been lucky enough to land a stable job. I have been interviewed and rejected by multiple firms. My CV has done the rounds of all the local component manufacturers here, but without much success. My parents think I spent two years doing nothing,” says Aravind.

His classmates echo the sentiment.

Students like Aravind,

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

