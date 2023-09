India-Canada tensions: India keeps its finger on the masoor pulse

Child travel norms: Railways earned over Rs 2,800 cr more in 7 years

Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code cannot be used as tool for recovery: NCLT

Oil imports fall for third month in row in Aug on lower Russian shipments

Claim disbursements under PMJJBY surged 438% in FY22, shows data

DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Centre aims for low premium, coverage with new livestock insurance scheme

Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

After a lull, the government’s flagship crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), seems to have picked up pace again with farmer enrolment touching a high of 25

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com