Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PMO likely to review Red Sea crisis impact on trade and logistics

Iran-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen have been repeatedly attacking ships in the Red Sea, and this has forced commercial vessels to take a longer route to avoid the troubled region

WTO, trade
Premium

Senior commerce department officials are expected to meet those of the PMO on Monday regarding this, although any government support or incentive to help exporters deal with high freight and insurance costs is unlikely

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) are expected to review the developments related to the troubled Red Sea region and its impact on trade and logistics in the week, people aware of the matter said.

Senior commerce department officials are expected to meet those of the PMO on Monday regarding this, although any government support or incentive to help exporters deal with high freight and insurance costs is unlikely.

Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal held hectic meetings with officials of his department and also chaired an inter-ministerial meeting, along with officials of the Ministries of Defence

Also Read

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

Lok Sabha polls nearing, PMO reviews UK free trade agreement progress

Govt identifies 300 initiatives for expansion targets under Maritime Vision

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Resurgence of pirates in international waters puts Centre on alert

Govt bonds reverse gains after monetary policy committee outcome

Govt's reforms propelled India from 'fragile 5' to 'top 5': White Paper

Concerns over the sampling design of national surveys not tenable: Govt

February rain kindles hope of better harvest in Rajasthan traders

FM Sitharaman tables 'White Paper', blames UPA for 'mountain of bad loans'

Topics : PMO India trade maritime security Trade exports Yemen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon