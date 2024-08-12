Business Standard
Bangladesh unrest may be bitter pill for health-care tourism in India

Sector experts fear the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh could deal a blow to India's health-care exports

Yash Kumar SinghalSohini Das
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

In the shadow of political upheaval and continuing violence in Bangladesh, New Delhi’s decision to close all visa centres there could deal a blow to India’s health-care tourism sector.

Bangladesh has long been the largest source of medical tourists to India, with a 48 per cent year-on-year surge bringing 449,570 patients in 2023 alone. 

This stands in stark contrast to the relatively modest influx from other neighbouring countries like the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Myanmar. In 2022, Bangladeshi patients made up 68.66 per cent of total foreign tourist arrivals in India for medical reasons, a leap from 42.48

Topics : Bangladesh Tourism industry medical tourism healthcare

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 12:20 AM IST

