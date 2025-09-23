Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / PPP projects get fresh push with new models, contracts, and oversight

PPP projects get fresh push with new models, contracts, and oversight

As interest in PPP had tapered off, the pace of investment by the private sector in major projects had also taken a hit but the pace has picked up in 2025

Photo: Shutterstock
premium

The slow pace was also visible in the low level of private sector capex in the economy. As interest in PPP had tapered off, the pace of investment by the private sector in major projects had also taken a hit. | Photo: Shutterstock

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The scope of public private partnership (PPP) projects to develop infrastructure in India is being redrawn almost from scratch. This has become necessary as the model, which was once the most preferred method to build mega projects, has languished in recent years. As the chart of the year-wise list of projects cleared by the PPP appraisal committee, the top decision-making body in the central government, shows, the rate had flagged since the Covid-hit year of 2020.
 
The slow pace was also visible in the low level of private sector capex in the economy. As interest in PPP had tapered off,
