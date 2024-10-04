Business Standard
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: Govt mulls fourth expansion of LPG scheme

2.67 mn applications pending nationwide for induction into PMUY

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has given its nod to a potential fourth expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), said sources in the know.

More than 2.6 million applications are currently pending nationwide for induction into the scheme.

“LPG penetration in the country has reached near saturation levels, up from 62 per cent in April 2016 when the Ujjwala scheme was launched. However, there are still many applicants from economically distressed backgrounds. The government is looking to expand the PMUY to cover them,” an official source said.

PMUY was introduced in May 2016 as
