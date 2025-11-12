Preparing the FTA pitch: India, Australia eye full deal amid US tariffs

Announcing the interim trade deal between India and Australia on December 29, 2022, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal drew a cricketing analogy. The agreement, he said, came with the “speed of Brett Lee and the perfection of Sachin

Tendulkar” — highlighting the pace and precision with which the pact was completed.

The deal, officially known as the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) holds a special place for Goyal. It was India’s first trade agreement with a developed country in over a decade, after New Delhi’s decision to walk out of the China-backed RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) in