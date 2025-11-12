Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Preparing the FTA pitch: India, Australia eye full deal amid US tariffs

Preparing the FTA pitch: India, Australia eye full deal amid US tariffs

Three years after India and Australia signed an interim trade deal, the two sides are moving decidedly towards a full-fledged free trade agreement. They have rising US tariffs to contend with

free trade agreement, FTA, trade, Tariffs
premium

In August, the department of commerce said utilisation of the ECTA by Indian exporters stood at 84 per cent since its implementation

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Announcing the interim trade deal between India and Australia on December 29, 2022, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal drew a cricketing analogy. The agreement, he said, came with the “speed of Brett Lee and the perfection of Sachin 
Tendulkar” — highlighting the pace and precision with which the pact was completed. 
The deal, officially known as the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) holds a special place for Goyal. It was India’s first trade agreement with a developed country in over a decade, after New Delhi’s decision to walk out of the China-backed RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership) in
Topics : Piyush Goyal India Australia US tariffs free trade agreement Trade deal
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon