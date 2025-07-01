Private capital expenditure announcements fall 81% in Q1 FY25: CMIE

Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Private capex fell sharply in April-June 2025 to Rs 4.1 trillion from Rs 21.7 trillion in the previous quarter, with stalling and uncertainty affecting investment flow

Data further showed that projects worth Rs 122.7 billion were stalled, while projects worth Rs 1.2 trillion were revived during the June 2025 quarter

Despite a slight uptick, the amount of capital expenditure announced by the private sector in the April–June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year witnessed the second sharpest sequential decline in any quarter in the past 15 years, showed latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
 
The new announcements of industrial and infrastructural capacity expansion fell by 81 per cent to Rs 4.1 trillion from Rs 21.7 trillion in the January–March (Q4) quarter of the previous financial year. Experts attribute the fall in private capex announcements to uncertainty due to tariff wars and lack of proper implementation
