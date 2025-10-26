Private sector capex led the way in H1FY26 with manufacturing boost

Signalling a rebound in private investments, the second quarter of 2025-26 (FY26) witnessed a near doubling in the value of new investment plans from private promoters, with fresh outlays of ₹10.55 trillion in about 1,800 projects, compared to ₹5.69 trillion a year ago.

The total value of new investment projects surged 62 per cent in Q2 to cross ₹15 trillion, taking overall investments in the first half (H1) of FY26 to ₹34 trillion, 22.3 per cent higher than the previous six months, according to data from investment monitoring firm Projects Today.

Within this, new private sector capex plans rose a