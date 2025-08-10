Private sector likely to play a key role in nuclear power road map

The Union Government is formulating a comprehensive national nuclear energy mission, which was announced in the 2025-26 Union Budget, aiming to install 22 gigawatt (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2032 and 100 GW by 2047. The current nuclear power capacity is 8.8 GW.

The capacity expansion plan involves setting up nuclear power plants across states through joint ventures between the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) and the private sector and amending several laws, it is learnt.

A consultative process is underway, led by NITI Aayog along with NPCIL, involving state energy ministers as nodal points to ensure