Progress or distress? Women's participation of in workforce increases

The latest edition of the PLFS – released by the statistics ministry for the July 2022-June 2023 period – showed that the female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) in the country has increased for at least six years now

When he addressed more than a million new trainees passing out of the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and other skill development programmes last October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government’s work had improved women's participation in India's workforce.

“There is another very important thing about this latest survey. The survey has revealed that there has been an unprecedented increase in the participation of women in India 's workforce. This is the impact of the schemes and campaigns that have been launched in India in the last few years regarding women empowerment,” he said, referring to the periodic labour force