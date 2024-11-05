Punjab and Haryana control paddy stubble burning, but for how long?

The air quality in and around the national capital of New Delhi may continue to be harmful but surprisingly, incidents of paddy stubble burning may not be a large contributor, having fallen dramatically in the first few weeks of the kharif crop harvest this year.

As per the latest data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), between September 15 and November 3, Punjab recorded an almost 68 per cent drop in stubble burning incidents in 2024 as compared to the same period last year, while neighbouring Haryana has seen a 37.5 per cent drop.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 47