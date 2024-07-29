Purvodaya scheme for 5 states: Will the sun finally shine on the east?

Andhra Pradesh is the only exception in terms of per capita income among the five states that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to bring about development in the eastern part of the country. Its per capita income has been higher than the national average for the last 10 years, while others in the group struggle to catch up.

However, Andhra's per capita income has been the lowest among the southern states in these 10 years. Telangana, the state carved out of Andhra in 2014, has been more prosperous than its truncated parent if per capita