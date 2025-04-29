Q4 IIP blip likely to drag India's FY25 GDP growth down: Economists

The dip in India’s industrial output growth to 3.6 per cent in the January to March 2025 quarter from 4.1% in the preceding quarter, could adversely impact the official GDP growth estimate of 6.5 per cent for 2024-25 by up to 20 basis points (bps), economists reckon.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) second advance estimates of national income for FY25, released on February 28, had pegged GDP growth at 7.6 per cent in the final quarter of the year (Q4), factoring in industrial GVA growth at 5.6 per cent.

However, the industrial production numbers with subdued manufacturing output suggest it is