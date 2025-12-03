Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Quality-adjusted HDI shows gaps in human development across states: CSEP

Quality-adjusted HDI shows gaps in human development across states: CSEP

States like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have high scores in traditional HDI and are praised for their success, show some of the largest gaps once quality factors are taken into consideration

south india, Indian Population, population
premium

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

When quality is factored into health, education, and income, human development levels in Indian states drop sharply, revealing gaps long obscured by the traditional Human Development Index (HDI), a latest study shared by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) with Business Standard shows.
 
States like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have high scores in traditional HDI and are praised for their success, show some of the largest gaps once quality factors are taken into consideration.
 
New quality-adjusted HDI estimates reveal that in 2021–22, Kerala (-0.22) and Himachal Pradesh (-0.19) had the largest gaps between headline HDI and what
Topics : HDI report Human Development Index Progress Review
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon