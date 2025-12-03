Quality-adjusted HDI shows gaps in human development across states: CSEP

When quality is factored into health, education, and income, human development levels in Indian states drop sharply, revealing gaps long obscured by the traditional Human Development Index (HDI), a latest study shared by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) with Business Standard shows.

States like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have high scores in traditional HDI and are praised for their success, show some of the largest gaps once quality factors are taken into consideration.

New quality-adjusted HDI estimates reveal that in 2021–22, Kerala (-0.22) and Himachal Pradesh (-0.19) had the largest gaps between headline HDI and what