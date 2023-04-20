Quantamania: What is India's National Quantum Mission all about?

In this section

Export of engineering goods to US grows by 6.8%, China's falls by 52.4%

India explores all options to deal with EU's proposed carbon border tax

India, EU to collaborate on drone regulation, air traffic management

HCLTech to explore industrial-scale quantum applications for enterprises

Decoded: How quantum communication can become the future of data encryption

The research and development of quantum technology in India received a major boost on Wednesday as the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) at an approximate cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The mission will aim at achieving predetermined milestones from 2023-24 to 2030-31.

But what is the NQM? And what exactly is quantum technology, a phrase that has gained pop-culture notoriety thanks to superhero movies?

As part of the NQM, four thematic hubs will be set up in top national R&D institutes

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com