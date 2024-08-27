Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Railways delays ambitious PPP train plan due to capacity, land issues

Railways delays ambitious PPP train plan due to capacity, land issues

The Railway Ministry's public-private partnership plan to offer 150 pairs of trains has been pushed further as safety, capacity challenges remain

Train, Indian Railway
Premium

Indian Railway(Photo: Shutterstock)

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:55 PM IST
The Railway Ministry has re-evaluated the plan to offer 150 pairs of trains on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode and decided to wait.

The plan envisaged getting the trains running by early 2024. Two reasons have pushed back the deadline, said a key railway official aware of the developments. The Railways was supposed to offer land to the private operators at Rs 1, a difficult proposition in the present political circumstances. Also, the additional track capacity needed to run the trains has not come online. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd is still struggling to

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon