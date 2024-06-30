Forged wheel import holdup: Railways asks SAIL to boost output amid crisis

Amid a Red Sea-induced temporary crisis of imported forged wheels, the Ministry of Railways has asked Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to streamline its rolling stock manufacturing operations and prioritise meeting its delivery commitments following the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), according to senior officials. “The delivery of wheels from SAIL has been falling short. Around mid-June, SAIL was informed the supply for Q1FY25 was only 64 per cent of the target,” a senior government official said.

Critical deliveries like WAP-5 locomotive wheels and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) axles have also been behind schedule despite reminders in