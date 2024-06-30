Business Standard
Forged wheel import holdup: Railways asks SAIL to boost output amid crisis

Steelmaker expects to meet 87% of orders; moves towards Vande Bharat wheels

Dhruvaksh SahaIshita Ayan Dutt New Delhi/Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Amid a Red Sea-induced temporary crisis of imported forged wheels, the Ministry of Railways has asked Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to streamline its rolling stock manufacturing operations and prioritise meeting its delivery commitments following the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 (FY25), according to senior officials. “The delivery of wheels from SAIL has been falling short. Around mid-June, SAIL was informed the supply for Q1FY25 was only 64 per cent of the target,” a senior government official said.

Critical deliveries like WAP-5 locomotive wheels and Integral Coach Factory (ICF) axles have also been behind schedule despite reminders in

Topics : Vande bharat Steel Market Railways

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

