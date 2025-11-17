Rajasthan government's aerospace and defence policy to come out soon

The Rajasthan government is set to unveil an aerospace and defence policy soon, according to an official of the state industries department.

The policy will aim at making Rajasthan a leading hub in India’s aerospace and defence value chain by creating a strong ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, research and industry-friendly incentives, the official added.

He further said the policy will extend support to service sectors like maintenance, repair and overhaul, research & development, cybersecurity, testing, and simulation, creating a balanced environment for both production and innovation.

Additionally, the new