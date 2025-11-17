Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan government's aerospace and defence policy to come out soon

Rajasthan government's aerospace and defence policy to come out soon

The policy will aim at making Rajasthan a leading hub in India's aerospace and defence value chain by creating a strong ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, research and industry-friendly incentives

Representative Image of Transport Airplane Wing | Photo by Amar Preciado on Pexels
The policy will extend support to service sectors like maintenance, repair and overhaul, research & development, cybersecurity, testing, and simulation, creating a balanced environment for both production and innovatio. (Representative image)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is set to unveil an aerospace and defence policy soon, according to an official of the state industries department. 
 
The policy will aim at making Rajasthan a leading hub in India’s aerospace and defence value chain by creating a strong ecosystem for advanced manufacturing, research and industry-friendly incentives, the official added. 
 
He further said the policy will extend support to service sectors like maintenance, repair and overhaul, research & development, cybersecurity, testing, and simulation, creating a balanced environment for both production and innovation. 
 
Additionally, the new
Topics : Rajasthan government defence policy aerospace
