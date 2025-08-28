Rajasthan govt mulling new policy for farmer-producer organisations

A new policy aimed at strengthening farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) may soon be introduced by the state government, a top official has said.

The initiative will see 500 new FPOs formed across the state in a phased manner to boost farmers’ economic prosperity. The policy will prioritise the “one district, one product” (ODOP) and “Panch Gaurav” programmes.

The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district.

The ODOP initiative aims to foster a balanced regional development approach across