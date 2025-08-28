Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan govt mulling new policy for farmer-producer organisations

The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district

The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Aug 28 2025

A new policy aimed at strengthening farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) may soon be introduced by the state government, a top official has said. 
 
The initiative will see 500 new FPOs formed across the state in a phased manner to boost farmers’ economic prosperity. The policy will prioritise the “one district, one product” (ODOP) and “Panch Gaurav” programmes.
 
The Panch-Gaurav program focuses on one crop, one plant species, one product, one tourist spot, and one sport in each district.
 
The ODOP initiative aims to foster a balanced regional development approach across
