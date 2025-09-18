Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise mining

Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise mining

According to a mines department official, a "concrete strategy", which includes aspects like recovery of dues, is being developed

The current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, through its 2024 mining policy, aims to raise the sector’s contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) from the current 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30, and eventually to 6-8 per cent by FY47. | Image: Mitsubishi Corp

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government is planning on bringing out a new strategy to increase mining-related revenue, with the department among the top-performers in 2024-25 (FY25), with a growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of ₹9,228 crore.
 
According to a mines department official, a “concrete strategy”, which includes aspects like recovery of dues, is being developed. He added that the department has been asked to focus on the collection of arrears, fines, and penalties imposed on illegal mining activities. 
 
Superintending mining engineers have been directed to conduct one-on-one interactions with major defaulters under the mines department’s amnesty scheme for the
