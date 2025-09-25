Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations

The state government is planning to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations by identifying them as focus tourism destinations and regions (FTDs/FTRs) and taking coordinated action to develop the infrastructure and investment in these areas, a state tourism department official said.

“The tourism department will strive for enhanced budgetary allocation within the state budgetary categories and centrally sponsored programmes for projects in FTDs/ FTRs. It also plans to offer additional fiscal incentives and benefits to develop the infrastructure and tourist accommodations, such as hotels and resorts,” the official said.

He added that the state has undertaken several infrastructure works under centrally