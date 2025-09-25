Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations

Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations

The official said that tourism infrastructure plays a vital role in shaping the tourists' experience as it serves as a fundamental element of their overall enjoyment of a destination

hawa mahal tourism rajasthan
premium

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has rolled out several policies and schemes, like Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024 and Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, to attract private sector investment in the tourism sector. (Photo: Wiki

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

The state government is planning to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations by identifying them as focus tourism destinations and regions (FTDs/FTRs) and taking coordinated action to develop the infrastructure and investment in these areas, a state tourism department official said.
 
“The tourism department will strive for enhanced budgetary allocation within the state budgetary categories and centrally sponsored programmes for projects in FTDs/ FTRs. It also plans to offer additional fiscal incentives and benefits to develop the infrastructure and tourist accommodations, such as hotels and resorts,” the official said.
 
He added that the state has undertaken several infrastructure works under centrally
