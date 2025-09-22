Rajasthan govt seizes 17 vehicles, seals warehouses in tax evasion drive

The Rajasthan government’s commercial tax department recently seized 17 vehicles, and sealed warehouses belonging to six Jaipur-based transporters, in its ongoing effort to curb tax evasion through transportation of goods without valid documents.

“The continued crackdown on tax evasion has created panic among tax evaders in the state. In line with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma 's zero-tolerance policy against tax evaders, the department has recently launched a comprehensive campaign against GST evasion under Chief Tax Commissioner Kumar Pal Gautam,” a department official said.

He added that the seized vehicles have been parked at the department, where GST will