Rajasthan govt signs 1,600 MoUs worth ₹1.37 trillion for tourism push

The Rajasthan government has signed 1,600 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a proposed investment of over ₹1.37 trillion in the tourism sector

The projects, including hotels, resorts, heritage properties, wellness centres and eco-tourism, were inked as part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, held in December 2024.

“An investment of about ₹1.37 trillion is proposed in these, and around 1.9 lakh people are expected to get employment once these projects are on the ground”, Rukmani Riar, commissioner, Department of Tourism, said.

She added that of the total, 29 projects are already functional and 213 have reached the groundbreaking stage.