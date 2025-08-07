Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan govt signs 1,600 MoUs worth ₹1.37 trillion for tourism push

State targets tourism-led economic growth with mega projects, policy incentives, and job creation through strategic MoU execution

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan
To ensure the timely implementation of these MoUs, the state government is taking proactive steps. A recent meeting in Jaipur brought together 79 MoU holders to address investor concerns at the departmental level.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

The Rajasthan government has signed 1,600 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a proposed investment of over ₹1.37 trillion in the tourism sector
 
The projects, including hotels, resorts, heritage properties, wellness centres and eco-tourism, were inked as part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, held in December 2024.
 
“An investment of about ₹1.37 trillion is proposed in these, and around 1.9 lakh people are expected to get employment once these projects are on the ground”, Rukmani Riar, commissioner, Department of Tourism, said. 
 
She added that of the total, 29 projects are already functional and 213 have reached the groundbreaking stage.
