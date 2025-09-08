Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan's trade body ARTIA seeks subsidy relief to support exporters

Rajasthan's trade body ARTIA seeks subsidy relief to support exporters

According to the association, the United States' move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India has increased pressure on medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs)

Premi Biyani, executive president of ARTIA, said exporters should be given a subsidy of up to ₹10 lakh annually on road or container transport, along with an interest subsidy of up to 25 per cent, as compensation for heightened cost of logistics.

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

The Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA), a Rajasthan-based trade body, has urged the central and state governments to implement policy interventions amid unprecedented challenges for exporters. 
 
According to the association, the United States’ move to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India has increased pressure on medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). It has also cited Rajasthan’s distance from the coast as a major weakness, since it makes overall costs for the state’s exporters higher in comparison to other states. 
 
Premi Biyani, executive president of ARTIA, said exporters should be given a subsidy of up to ₹10 lakh
