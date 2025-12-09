Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation may have remained muted in November, say economists

Retail inflation may have remained muted in November, say economists

Economists' projections ranged from 0.5 per cent on the lower end to 1 per cent, with the median projection at 0.7 per cent

Retail inflation
premium

The projected uptick, though still far below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2 per cent lower tolerance band, follows a sharp easing in retail inflation to a series low of 0.25 per cent in October.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation rate is likely to have recorded an uptick in November, with estimates ranging from 0.5-1 per cent, a Business Standard poll of 11 economists shows. 
The projected uptick, though still far below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2 per cent lower tolerance band, follows a sharp easing in retail inflation to a series low of 0.25 per cent in October. 
The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is scheduled to release the official November retail inflation data on Friday. 
Economists broadly attributed the expected increase
Topics : CPI Consumer Price Index retail inflation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon