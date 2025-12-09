Retail inflation may have remained muted in November, say economists

India’s consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation rate is likely to have recorded an uptick in November, with estimates ranging from 0.5-1 per cent, a Business Standard poll of 11 economists shows.

The projected uptick, though still far below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2 per cent lower tolerance band, follows a sharp easing in retail inflation to a series low of 0.25 per cent in October.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is scheduled to release the official November retail inflation data on Friday.

Economists broadly attributed the expected increase