Inflation a cause of worry for FMCG companies; margins could take a hit

Brazil, Mexico, India in good position to attract capital, says Haddad

Centre likely to lower basmati MEP, tightens stock limits on tur and urad

Staggered withdrawal of monsoon likely to lift rabi sowing prospects

Private defence companies likely to sell Rs 60,000 crore arms to MoD

Coal India down 3% as Q4 net drops on higher wages; analysts remain divided

Power stocks to stay charged as heat wave sweeps India, say analysts

Coal India needs to raise prices, but caught between political constraints

Expensive coal imports, logistics may result in higher electricity bills

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Demand for coal is likely to rise as the economy revives. There’s increasing energy demand due to higher economic activity and demand for industrial metals is also rising.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com