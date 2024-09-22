Business Standard
Rising imports, drop in exports show up on steel prices

According to market intelligence and price reporting firm BigMint, hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices have decreased by Rs 1,000 per tonne, now ranging between Rs 47,000-51,000 per tonne

The infrastructure and construction segment is the biggest end-user of steel. | Photo: Bloomberg

Ishita Ayan DuttAmritha Pillay Kolkata\Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Rising imports, coupled with limited export opportunities and seasonal weakness in demand, are weighing on steel prices.

According to market intelligence and price reporting firm BigMint, hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices have decreased by Rs 1,000 per tonne, now ranging between Rs 47,000-51,000 per tonne. HRC is a benchmark in flat steel.

The trade level represents the lowest point for the current financial year, and the market is showing signs of volatility, marked by a significant decline in demand, an analyst from the firm said.

In long steel, blast furnace (BF) rebar trade prices are currently hovering at

