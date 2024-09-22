Rising imports, drop in exports show up on steel prices

Rising imports, coupled with limited export opportunities and seasonal weakness in demand, are weighing on steel prices.

According to market intelligence and price reporting firm BigMint, hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices have decreased by Rs 1,000 per tonne, now ranging between Rs 47,000-51,000 per tonne. HRC is a benchmark in flat steel.

The trade level represents the lowest point for the current financial year, and the market is showing signs of volatility, marked by a significant decline in demand, an analyst from the firm said.

In long steel, blast furnace (BF) rebar trade prices are currently hovering at