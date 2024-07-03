Rs 44k cr push for India-made global brands in electronics, semiconductor

A task force set up by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) for transforming India into an “electronic and semiconductor products” nation is on the verge of finalising its report, which is likely to recommend an allocation of Rs 44,000 crore between 2024 and 2030 to support homegrown companies in their quest to develop products and build global brands.

The task force's recommendations include significant incentives: Rs 15,000 crore dedicated to electronic products (systems), Rs 11,000 crore for semiconductor products, and Rs 18,000 crore for various other incentives such as talent development, common infrastructure, logistics, and