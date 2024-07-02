Electronics industry seeks tariff cuts, PLI for components in Budget

The electronics manufacturing industry in India is seeking a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronic components, and rationalisation of input tariffs from the upcoming budget for FY25.

The demand is part of the recommendations submitted to the government by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) ahead of the budget 2024-25, aimed at attracting Global Value Chains (GVCs) to India and scaling up electronics production and exports in the next five years.

The industry body has also asked for a Rs 40,000 - Rs 45,000 crore package for the components ecosystem, extended over a period of six to seven years.

“To build a sustainable and robust electronics manufacturing industry, it is imperative to develop a components and sub-assembly ecosystem. The government should provide appropriate policy and financial support for building large-scale components and sub-assembly ecosystems, with a longer gestation and incentive period. This will offer long-term policy predictability and certainty, creating an environment for business continuity,” said ICEA.

Advocating for tariff reduction, the industry body has put forward its recommendations to the government to reduce the current seven tariff slabs for the mobile sector to four slabs—zero, five, 10, and 15 per cent by 2025.

On top of this, the body wants the removal of 2.5 per cent tariff on sub-assembly parts and inputs, and all tariff lines which increase costs significantly, including components of complex sub-assemblies, to be brought down to zero.

Further, reducing duty from 20 per cent to 15 per cent on Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), charger adapter and mobile phone, and reduction in duty on mic/receiver components from 15 to 10 per cent are some other demands from the industry.

The recommendations are based on a seven-country “Tariff Study” on input tariffs for smartphones, said ICEA.

“Sustaining the tremendous growth in mobile phone production and exports requires matching the competitive tariff regimes of China and Vietnam. Current high tariffs increase manufacturing costs in India by 7-7.5 per cent on the bill of materials (BoM), deterring local ecosystem development, hampering exports, and adversely impacting job creation,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman, ICEA.

According to the industry body, India's simple average most favoured nation (MFN) tariff for inputs is 7.4 per cent, compared to China’s effective zero tariffs offered in bonded zones and Vietnam’s 0.7 per cent FTA weighted average tariffs.

“That electronics is China and Vietnam’s largest multi-hundred billion dollar export goes to prove that GVC participation and low tariffs are a time-tested strategy for building a country’s export prowess in the electronics sector,” said ICEA.

Notably, India’s electronics manufacturing output reached $115 billion in FY24, with $29.1 billion in electronics exports, making electronics the fifth-largest export category from India.